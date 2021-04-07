$217.21 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post $217.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.81 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $889.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.36 million to $924.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $982.97 million, with estimates ranging from $965.21 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

