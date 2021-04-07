2,379 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Heska by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of Heska stock opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.