2,415 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

