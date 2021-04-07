2,415 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

