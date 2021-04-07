250,000 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCCU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $7,020,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $3,300,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,120,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000.

ROCCU opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04.

Roth CH Acquisition II Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition II Co intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses that have primary operations in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

