254 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.86. 261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,305. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

