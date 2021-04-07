2,854 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

