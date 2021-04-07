$288.59 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to announce sales of $288.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.67 million and the lowest is $282.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $292.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems stock opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $100.67.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

