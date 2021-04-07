2,883 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $240.38 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $128.75 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.44.

