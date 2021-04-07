310,100 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 310,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,000. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

