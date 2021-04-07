31,097 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,097 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Trex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

