3,817 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $83,597,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,149,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Xylem by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,004,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 267,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after purchasing an additional 245,574 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.46.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

