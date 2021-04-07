39,000 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

PG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $136.39. 51,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

