$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $21.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $234.37 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $92.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day moving average of $194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

