4,025,746 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,025,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,302,000. Norges Bank owned 0.38% of The Southern as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Southern by 146,781.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 273,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 273,014 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

