$485.90 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $485.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $493.40 million. Atlassian reported sales of $411.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. 26,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,620. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.44, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $129.75 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.89.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

