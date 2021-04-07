491 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

