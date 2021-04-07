4NEW Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. 4NEW has a market cap of $67,197.57 and $1,759.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.31 or 0.00626194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00079262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

