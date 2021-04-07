$5.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 936,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,331,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Nokia has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth $7,585,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

