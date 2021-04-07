$500,000.00 in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post $500,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $81.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $159.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $183.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $395.41 million, with estimates ranging from $373.42 million to $407.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $926.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.66.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.