532 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 532 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

