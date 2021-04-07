$54.54 Million in Sales Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce sales of $54.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $54.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $223.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 97,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $910.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.