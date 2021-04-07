$61.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post sales of $61.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.15 million and the lowest is $61.10 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $251.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $258.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 168,081 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 299,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,588 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.