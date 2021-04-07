$626.87 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $626.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.10 million and the highest is $760.00 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $584.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

TTEK stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after buying an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after buying an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after buying an additional 219,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

