685 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

NYSE ZBH opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $170.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

