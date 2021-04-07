6,972 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.82. 27,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.