$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to post $7.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $29.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.60 million, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

