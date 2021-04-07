$72.52 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report $72.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.24 million to $72.80 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $58.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $286.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 86,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGO opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.