7,563 Shares in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Brightcove by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brightcove by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $868.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.83 million. Analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

