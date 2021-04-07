$77.05 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce sales of $77.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $78.70 million. Potbelly reported sales of $87.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $338.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $892,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth $101,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

