78,222 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 78,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PPL by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

