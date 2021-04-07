$8.47 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report $8.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,753. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

