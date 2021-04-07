$805.53 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will announce sales of $805.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $797.77 million and the highest is $813.30 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $830.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

AIT traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $95.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.15 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,869,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

