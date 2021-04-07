81,582 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.37. 8,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,829. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

