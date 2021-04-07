$82.29 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce sales of $82.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $77.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $328.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $336.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $344.57 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $365.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

SBCF stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

