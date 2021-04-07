841 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Purchased by Curi Capital

Curi Capital bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.36.

