854 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

