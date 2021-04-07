$89.21 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $89.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.43 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $69.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $385.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $407.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $406.41 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $428.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.83. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,764. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.17.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

