$89.21 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $89.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.43 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $69.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $385.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $407.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $406.41 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $428.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,279,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.83. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,764. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.17.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.