8,933 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,729. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

