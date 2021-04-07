900 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $224.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $112.39 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.29 and its 200 day moving average is $202.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.