$95.25 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce sales of $95.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.90 million and the lowest is $93.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $92.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $372.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.10 million to $377.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $374.00 million, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $379.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

BHLB stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,511,000 after buying an additional 371,710 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

