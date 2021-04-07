$95.40 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce $95.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.50 million and the lowest is $95.30 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $104.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $450.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $452.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $476.75 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 4,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,970,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,155,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 106,952 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after buying an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

