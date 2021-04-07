9,550 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

