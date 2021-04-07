$97.87 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce sales of $97.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.44 million and the highest is $101.10 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $116.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $426.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.81 million to $455.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $485.41 million, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $543.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $171,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 78,830 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 18,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,588. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

