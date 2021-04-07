Aave Trading Down 6.8% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $479.15 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $350.31 or 0.00626194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00079262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,475,746 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

