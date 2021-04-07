AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $165,189,000.

