AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 44,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,086,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $706,000.

