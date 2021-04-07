Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up to $35.17

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.17, but opened at $36.50. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 19,400 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $10,435,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.