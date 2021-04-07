Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $29.04

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $30.72. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 61,278 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $8,166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,904,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

