ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $45.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.